The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bucks-Suns, Box

March 4, 2019 11:40 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (105)

Middleton 1-13 3-4 6, Antetokounmpo 8-14 5-10 21, Lopez 3-11 2-2 10, Bledsoe 5-15 5-6 15, Brogdon 7-12 2-3 19, Ilyasova 4-8 2-2 11, Mirotic 3-14 4-4 13, Gasol 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 35-95 23-31 105.

PHOENIX (114)

Oubre Jr. 7-14 12-17 27, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Ayton 8-13 3-3 19, Johnson 6-13 0-0 13, Booker 8-18 4-4 22, Bridges 2-6 4-4 9, Jackson 6-11 2-3 16, Holmes 1-7 0-0 2, Crawford 2-7 0-0 4, Daniels 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-91 25-31 114.

Milwaukee 31 23 28 23—105
Phoenix 20 32 24 38—114

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-42 (Brogdon 3-4, Mirotic 3-10, Snell 2-2, Lopez 2-9, Ilyasova 1-1, Middleton 1-7, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Gasol 0-1, Bledsoe 0-6), Phoenix 7-22 (Booker 2-4, Jackson 2-6, Oubre Jr. 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Crawford 0-1). Fouled Out_Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Milwaukee 57 (Antetokounmpo 13), Phoenix 56 (Oubre Jr. 13). Assists_Milwaukee 17 (Antetokounmpo 6), Phoenix 22 (Booker 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 25, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Ayton. A_18,055 (18,422).

