Buffalo Sabres demote center Tage Thompson to minors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have demoted center Tage Thompson to the minors.

Thompson is being sent down to AHL Rochester while in the midst of a 23-game goal drought. The 22-year-old has just seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 65 games this season.

Buffalo acquired the 2016 first-round draft pick in a multiplayer trade that sent center Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues in July.

Thompson’s demotion on Thursday comes a day after Buffalo called up rookie forward Victor Olofsson.

Olofsson is leading Rochester with 60 points. He has an opportunity to make his NHL debut Thursday, when Buffalo hosts Detroit.

The Sabres also recalled defenseman Matt Tennyson from Rochester in case Rasmus Ristolainen and Zach Bogosian can’t play. Both are listed day to day.

