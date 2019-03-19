Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Building bridges: Soccer diplomacy in divided Cyprus

March 19, 2019 10:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An initiative to build bridges between the Greek and Turkish speaking communities of ethnically split Cyprus faltered after the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots skipped a soccer match over a dispute of the game’s location.

Mustafa Akinci said Tuesday he couldn’t attend because the small stadium in the mixed village of Pyla was situated within the jurisdiction of Cyprus’ internationally recognized, Greek Cypriot-run government.

He said that meant the element of evenhandedness was lacking.

Despite this, hundreds of people from both communities watched the game between Nea Salamina and Magusa Turk Gucu, and to also catch a glimpse of retired Ivorian football star Didier Drogba who attended as vice president of the Monaco-based group Peace and Sport, an organizer of the event.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.