Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls, Blackhawks to install high-def scoreboard

March 20, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL’s Blackhawks are giving their home a high-definition upgrade with a new scoreboard and sound system.

The teams announced Wednesday that a new board with the largest high-def display among NBA and NHL arenas will hang above the court and ice at United Center next season. It will have the largest center-hung screen display among arenas that host both NBA and NHL teams at 8,600 square feet.

The LED screen display will be about four times the size of the current one and produce a sharper image. The board will also have several dropdown panels.

The teams also say fans in each seat will have improved sightlines. An upgraded sound system will also be installed at the nearly 25-year-old arena.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.