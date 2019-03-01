Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Hawks, Box

March 1, 2019 11:22 pm
 
CHICAGO (168)

Porter Jr. 10-25 4-4 31, Markkanen 9-18 10-12 31, Lopez 5-8 1-2 11, Dunn 5-11 1-2 14, LaVine 17-35 7-11 47, Felicio 0-0 2-2 2, Arcidiacono 3-5 2-2 10, Harrison 4-6 5-7 13, Selden 1-6 3-6 5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 56-119 35-48 168.

ATLANTA (161)

Prince 7-10 0-0 17, Spellman 3-8 2-2 9, Dedmon 6-11 1-1 14, Young 17-33 9-11 49, Huerter 6-12 0-0 15, Bembry 6-11 0-0 13, Len 9-12 4-9 24, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bazemore 1-8 1-2 4, Carter 5-14 0-0 13, Adams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 61-123 17-25 161.

Chicago 26 31 38 29 16 7 8 13—168
Atlanta 33 27 24 40 16 7 8 6—161

3-Point Goals_Chicago 21-48 (Porter Jr. 7-13, LaVine 6-14, Dunn 3-5, Markkanen 3-6, Arcidiacono 2-3, Harrison 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2, Selden 0-4), Atlanta 22-60 (Young 6-13, Prince 3-6, Huerter 3-7, Carter 3-10, Len 2-4, Bembry 1-2, Spellman 1-4, Adams 1-4, Bazemore 1-5, Dedmon 1-5). Fouled Out_Prince, Dedmon, Dunn. Rebounds_Chicago 62 (Markkanen 17), Atlanta 59 (Dedmon 12). Assists_Chicago 30 (LaVine 9), Atlanta 33 (Young 16). Total Fouls_Chicago 30, Atlanta 34. A_15,267 (18,118).

