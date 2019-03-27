Bulls’ Markkanen to miss rest of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss the rest of the season after experiencing a rapid heart rate and fatigue.

The Bulls say tests to determine the cause of the problem have come back normal. He will continue to be evaluated over the next 10 to 14 days for precautionary reasons.

Markkanen did not play Wednesday night in the Bulls’ loss to Portland. The teams announced afterward he will miss the remaining six games.

Markkanen remained overnight in Toronto after exiting Tuesday night’s loss to the Raptors with what the team called “extreme fatigue.” He was evaluated in the training room by the Bulls’ medical staff and Toronto’s team physician and underwent more tests at a hospital.

Advertisement

He also was examined Wednesday in Chicago.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.