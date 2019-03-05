Listen Live Sports

Bulls-Pacers, Box

March 5, 2019 9:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (96)

Porter Jr. 3-11 0-0 7, Markkanen 4-14 5-6 14, Lopez 9-18 2-2 20, Dunn 2-9 1-1 5, LaVine 10-22 5-7 27, Felicio 1-2 1-2 3, Harrison 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 2-5 4-4 8, Blakeney 0-0 0-0 0, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0, Selden 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 36-93 20-24 96.

INDIANA (105)

Bogdanovic 9-14 5-6 27, Young 5-13 0-0 11, Turner 3-11 3-4 10, Collison 7-10 5-6 22, Matthews 4-10 0-0 10, McDermott 1-2 2-2 4, Leaf 2-4 0-0 4, O’Quinn 1-3 1-2 3, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6, Evans 3-9 2-4 8. Totals 38-84 18-24 105.

Chicago 17 25 33 21— 96
Indiana 27 22 28 28—105

3-Point Goals_Chicago 4-25 (LaVine 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-5, Markkanen 1-7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Selden 0-2, Dunn 0-2), Indiana 11-25 (Bogdanovic 4-5, Collison 3-5, Matthews 2-8, Turner 1-1, Young 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Evans 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (Markkanen 13), Indiana 50 (Turner 11). Assists_Chicago 16 (Dunn 5), Indiana 19 (Young 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Indiana 22. A_15,753 (20,000).

