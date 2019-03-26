Bulls-Raptors, Box

CHICAGO (103)

Selden 8-15 2-2 20, Markkanen 2-10 5-6 10, Lopez 4-6 2-2 10, Arcidiacono 5-11 2-2 13, Harrison 6-12 3-4 15, Felicio 3-5 0-0 6, Blakeney 5-15 0-0 11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-7 0-0 8, Sampson 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 39-86 17-20 103.

TORONTO (112)

Leonard 4-10 6-6 14, Siakam 6-10 1-1 13, Gasol 1-6 0-0 2, Lowry 5-9 0-0 14, Green 3-4 0-0 8, Powell 8-10 0-0 20, Anunoby 3-4 4-4 10, Ibaka 7-13 1-1 16, Lin 1-9 0-0 2, VanVleet 1-6 4-4 7, Meeks 1-2 0-0 2, McCaw 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 42-86 16-16 112.

Chicago 18 23 31 31—103 Toronto 26 30 29 27—112

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-23 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4, Selden 2-5, Blakeney 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Arcidiacono 1-3, Sampson 1-3, Harrison 0-3), Toronto 12-28 (Powell 4-5, Lowry 4-7, Green 2-3, Ibaka 1-2, VanVleet 1-3, Anunoby 0-1, Leonard 0-2, Lin 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 45 (Markkanen 9), Toronto 39 (Ibaka 8). Assists_Chicago 20 (Harrison 5), Toronto 28 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 16, Toronto 16. A_19,800 (19,800).

