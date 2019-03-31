Bundy expected to start for Baltimore at New York

Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division games in 2018. New York averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last season.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division play in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.50.

Yankees Injuries: None listed.

Orioles Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

