Bundy expected to start for Baltimore at New York

Baltimore Orioles (47-115, fifth in the AL East in 2018) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in the AL East in 2018)
New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees went 44-32 in division games in 2018. New York averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last season.
The Orioles went 23-53 in division play in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.50.
Yankees Injuries: None listed.
Orioles Injuries: None listed.
