Burks carries Marshall over IUPUI 78-73 in CIT

March 19, 2019 9:24 pm
 
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — C.J. Burks had 25 points as Marshall narrowly beat IUPUI 78-73 in the first round of the CIT on Tuesday night. Jon Elmore added 22 points for the Thundering Herd.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for Marshall (20-14).

Camron Justice had 22 points for the Jaguars (16-17). D.J. McCall added 13 points. Elyjah Goss had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

