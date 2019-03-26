Burks scores 20 to carry Marshall over Presbyterian 83-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — C.J. Burks had 20 points as Marshall topped Presbyterian 83-66 in the quarterfinals of the CIT on Tuesday night.

Jon Elmore, the all-time leading scorer in program history, had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Marshall (21-14). Elmore made three 3-pointers to become the all-time leader in Conference USA history, passing Charlotte’s Jobey Thomas’ mark of 345.

Rondale Watson added 12 points for Marshall. Darius George had 10 points for the home team.

Adam Flagler had 18 points for the Blue Hose (20-16). Francois Lewis added 15 points.

