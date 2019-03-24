Listen Live Sports

Clarification: Louisiana Derby story

March 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story March 23, The Associated Press reported that Chester Thomas, owner of the winning Louisiana Derby horse By My Standards, placed a bet on his horse that could have been sizeable enough to affect the pari-mutuel odds. Thomas told the AP on Sunday that he bet $500 on the horse, which would not have affected the odds in a discernable way.

