C Cameron Rupp acquired by the Tigers from Giants for cash

March 8, 2019 7:57 pm
 
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Cameron Rupp has been acquired by the Detroit Tigers from the San Francisco Giants for cash.

The 30-year-old, a veteran of five major league seasons, spent last year at Triple-A and hit .223 with 11 doubles, 15 homers and 44 RBIs for Round Rock (Rangers), Rochester (Twins) and Tacoma (Mariners).

Rupp agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants in December and if added to a 40-man roster would get a $750,000 salary while in the major leagues. He was 3 for 10 with two doubles and two RBIs in six spring training games with San Francisco.

He batted .234 with 39 homers and 124 RBIs in 296 games with Philadelphia from 2013-17.

