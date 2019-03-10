C. Michigan faces W. Michigan in MAC tourney

No. 12 seed Western Michigan (8-23, 2-16) vs. No. 5 seed Central Michigan (21-10, 10-8)

Mid-American Conference Tourney First Round, McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan and Central Michigan are set to do battle in the first round of the MAC tourney. Central Michigan won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on March 8, when the Chippewas shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Western Michigan to just 47.6 percent on their way to the 82-75 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Western Michigan’s Seth Dugan, Michael Flowers and Patrick Emilien have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Larry Austin Jr. has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-17 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 8-6 when scoring at least 72.

BEHIND THE ARC: Western Michigan’s Flowers has attempted 185 3-pointers and connected on 33.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 36 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 82.5 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas 17th nationally. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 76.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 251st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.