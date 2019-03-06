Cal (7-22, 2-15) vs. Stanford (15-14, 8-9)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal seeks revenge on Stanford after dropping the first matchup in Berkeley. The teams last met on Feb. 3, when the Cardinal shot 57.1 percent from the field while limiting Cal to just 49.2 percent on their way to the 84-81 victory.

STEPPING UP: Stanford’s KZ Okpala has averaged 17 points and 5.7 rebounds while Daejon Davis has put up 11.4 points and 4.4 assists. For the Golden Bears, Justice Sueing has averaged 14.7 points and six rebounds while Paris Austin has put up 11.6 points and 4.4 assists.

JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Sueing has connected on 29.4 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stanford is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 15-4 when it scores at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: Stanford is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Cardinal are 10-14 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Golden Bears have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

