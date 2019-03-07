Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

California Baptist tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 82-79 in OT

March 7, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordan Heading had 26 points as California Baptist edged past Texas Rio Grande Valley 82-79 in overtime on Thursday night.

Ty Rowell had 13 points for California Baptist (16-13, 7-8 Western Athletic Conference). Marquise Mosley added 13 points. De’jon Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Terry Winn III had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (18-15, 9-7). Lesley Varner II added 18 points and seven rebounds. Javon Levi had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Vaqueros with the win. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated California Baptist 81-74 on Jan. 5. California Baptist finishes out the regular season against New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.