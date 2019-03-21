Listen Live Sports

Calipari: Washington out for NCAA opener with sprained foot

March 21, 2019 11:43 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says in a tweet that leading scorer and rebounder PJ Washington has a sprained foot and will miss the second-seeded Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament opener against No. 15 seed Abilene Christian.

Calipari also said Thursday on his verified Twitter account that the 6-foot-8 Washington is in a hard cast after wearing a walking boot since Sunday for precautionary reasons. The coach added that specialists confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain, and there is no fracture.

Washington is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for Kentucky entering Thursday night’s Midwest Region matchup of 27-6 teams.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

