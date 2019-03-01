Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cal’s Anigwe ties mark with 29th straight double-double

March 1, 2019 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Kristine Anigwe posted her 29th consecutive double-double to tie the Pac-12 record and California defeated Washington 71-65 on Friday night.

Anigwe scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to tie Jillian Alleyne’s conference record that the former Oregon star set between Jan. 11, 2015 and Jan. 4, 2016. The streak is also the fourth-longest in Division I history.

The Golden Bears (17-11, 8-9) won their third straight game and fifth straight in the series. They finish the regular season on Sunday at Washington State while the Huskies (9-19, 2-14) will host No. 7 Stanford.

Cal led by two at halftime before opening the third quarter on a 16-2 run with Anigwe scoring eight points. The Huskies got within four with 2:49 left in the game but missed their next six shots and Cal built a seven-point lead with 16 seconds remaining.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Missy Peterson scored a career-high 23 points and Amber Melgoza had 22 for Washington.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.