Campbell, Isabella post best times at NFL scouting combine

March 2, 2019 6:27 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Receivers Parris Campbell and Andy Isabella each completed the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds to post the fastest times Saturday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine.

Mecole Hardman and D.K. Metcalf tied for third at 4.33 and were the only other players to run under 4.35.

Bengals receiver John Ross set the combine record of 4.22 in 2017.

The times almost certainly will help Campbell, of Ohio State, and Metcalf, of Mississippi, make their case to be selected in the first round of April’s draft.

Quarterbacks also worked out Saturday though Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had already announced he didn’t intend to do any drills in Indianapolis.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

