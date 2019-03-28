Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Blue Jackets Sum

March 28, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 1 1 0—2
Columbus 0 3 3—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Kulak 6 (Shaw, Domi), 1:15.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Savard 7 (Foligno, Dubinsky), 1:42. 3, Montreal, Petry 12 (Danault, Kulak), 8:36. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 18 (Jones, Wennberg), 11:50. 5, Columbus, Panarin 27 (Nutivaara, Duchene), 14:24.

Third Period_6, Columbus, Nash 2, 2:59. 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 19 (Kukan), 4:22. 8, Columbus, Dubinsky 6, 16:49.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-8-11_28. Columbus 7-11-12_30.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 33-23-6 (29 shots-24 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 34-23-1 (28-26).

A_18,641 (18,500). T_2:31.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.