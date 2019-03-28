Canadiens-Blue Jackets Sums

Montreal 1 1 0—2 Columbus 0 3 3—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Kulak 6 (Shaw, Domi), 1:15. Penalties_Weber, MTL, (holding), 17:15.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Savard 7 (Foligno, Dubinsky), 1:42. 3, Montreal, Petry 12 (Danault, Kulak), 8:36. 4, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 18 (Jones, Wennberg), 11:50. 5, Columbus, Panarin 27 (Nutivaara, Duchene), 14:24. Penalties_Jones, CBJ, (holding), 7:34; Shaw, MTL, (interference), 8:23.

Third Period_6, Columbus, Nash 2, 2:59. 7, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 19 (Kukan), 4:22. 8, Columbus, Dubinsky 6, 16:49. Penalties_Dubois, CBJ, (tripping), 7:17.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-8-11_28. Columbus 7-11-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 33-23-6 (29 shots-24 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 34-23-1 (28-26).

A_18,641 (18,500). T_2:31.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Ryan Galloway.

