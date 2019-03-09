Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Ducks Sums

March 9, 2019 12:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 1 1 0—2
Anaheim 2 3 3—8

First Period_1, Anaheim, Sprong 10 (Larsson), 6:39. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 15 (Ritchie, Terry), 17:17. 3, Montreal, Byron 13 (Shaw, Weber), 17:47. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (interference), 4:16; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 14:04; Gallagher, MTL, (tripping), 19:24; Benn, MTL, major (high sticking), 19:46.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Shore 8 (Perry, Ritchie), 3:01 (pp). 5, Montreal, Weber 11 (Gallagher, Danault), 10:51 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Terry 4 (Larsson, Fowler), 11:53. 7, Anaheim, Perry 3 (Grant, Rowney), 17:50. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Sprong (too many men on the ice), 3:54; Megna, ANA, (cross checking), 10:08; Megna, ANA, (hooking), 18:38.

Third Period_8, Anaheim, Rakell 11 (Shore, Silfverberg), 14:06. 9, Anaheim, Henrique 16 (Terry), 15:45. 10, Anaheim, Jones 1 (Manson), 19:49. Penalties_Jones, ANA, (high sticking), 5:36; Gallagher, MTL, (slashing), 9:15.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-13-12_37. Anaheim 9-12-8_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 6; Anaheim 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 28-20-5 (29 shots-21 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 19-21-8 (37-35).

A_16,580 (17,174). T_2:38.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.