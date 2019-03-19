Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Flyers Sums

March 19, 2019 9:36 pm
 
Montreal 1 1 1—3
Philadelphia 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Gallagher 31 (Tatar, Folin), 18:21. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 12 (Shaw, Domi), 4:45. Penalties_None.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Couturier 30 (van Riemsdyk, Giroux), 8:42 (pp). 4, Montreal, Domi 25 (Thompson, Shaw), 18:55. Penalties_Folin, MTL, (holding), 7:27; Gostisbehere, PHI, (roughing), 20:00; Gostisbehere, PHI, (roughing), 20:00; Danault, MTL, (roughing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-13-12_36. Philadelphia 8-16-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 0; Philadelphia 1 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 30-22-5 (33 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 14-10-1 (35-33).

A_19,045 (19,543). T_2:21.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

