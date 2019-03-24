Canadiens-Hurricanes Sums

Montreal 1 0 0 0—1 Carolina 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Byron 15 (Thompson, Gallagher), 14:58. Penalties_Weber, MTL, (tripping), 7:13.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Ferland, CAR, (high sticking), 6:05; Tatar, MTL, (hooking), 17:20.

Third Period_2, Carolina, van Riemsdyk 3 (Ferland, Martinook), 14:21. Penalties_Weal, MTL, (high sticking), 5:46.

Overtime_3, Carolina, Svechnikov 20 (Staal), 3:15. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 13-9-6-1_29. Carolina 21-4-14-1_40.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 32-22-6 (40 shots-38 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 19-9-2 (29-28).

A_14,437 (18,680). T_2:38.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

