Canadiens-Islanders Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 5 (Beauvillier), 1:20. 2, Montreal, Benn 5 (Byron, Folin), 18:10.
Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 25 (Barzal), 17:03.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-16-9_34. N.Y. Islanders 15-14-9_38.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 29-21-5 (38 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 21-11-2 (34-33).
A_13,274 (13,917). T_2:28.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.
