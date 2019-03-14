Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Islanders Sum

March 14, 2019 10:12 pm
 
Montreal 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Pelech 5 (Beauvillier), 1:20. 2, Montreal, Benn 5 (Byron, Folin), 18:10.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 25 (Barzal), 17:03.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-16-9_34. N.Y. Islanders 15-14-9_38.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 29-21-5 (38 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 21-11-2 (34-33).

A_13,274 (13,917). T_2:28.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.

