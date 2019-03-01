Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Rangers Sums

March 1, 2019 9:36 pm
 
Montreal 0 2 2—4
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 9 (Skjei, Shattenkirk), 4:41. Penalties_Lemieux, NYR, (roughing), 8:08; Folin, MTL, (interference), 8:08; Kreider, NYR, (holding), 14:34.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Gallagher 28 (Benn, Tatar), 7:27. 3, Montreal, Armia 8 (Mete, Folin), 14:38. Penalties_Benn, MTL, (cross checking), 1:22; Hajek, NYR, (holding stick), 12:04; Petry, MTL, (interference), 12:26.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Armia 9 (Kotkaniemi, Kulak), 4:29. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Lemieux 10 (Skjei, Fast), 17:28. 6, Montreal, Armia 10 (Thompson, Byron), 19:23. Penalties_Lemieux, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:23.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-18-7_36. N.Y. Rangers 9-12-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 27-18-5 (30 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-17-9 (35-32).

A_17,334 (18,006). T_2:22.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonny Murray.

