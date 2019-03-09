Listen Live Sports

Canisius beats Manhattan 69-65 in OT in MAAC tourney

March 9, 2019 1:23 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jibreel Faulkner scored eight of his 20 points in overtime to help Canisius beat Manhattan 69-65 on Friday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinal.

Faulkner made a layup and hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Golden Griffins outscored Manhattan 12-8 in the extra period. Marcale Lotts blocked Manhattan’s Warren Williams’ shot at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Faulkner’s 20 points matched his career best. He added eight rebounds. Jalanni White had 16 points for Canisius (15-16). Takal Molson added 15 points. Malik Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Williams scored a season-high 27 points for the Jaspers (11-21). Nehemiah Mack added 13 points. Tykei Greene had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

