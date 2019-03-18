Canucks-Blackhawks Sum

|Vancouver
First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 31 (Kane), 19:25 (pp).
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Edler 8 (Horvat), 0:53 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Granlund 10 (Pettersson, Boeser), 6:22.
Third Period_4, Chicago, Gustafsson 14 (Keith, Kane), 16:47.
Overtime_5, Vancouver, Horvat 25 (Edler), 0:16.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-11-11-1_34. Chicago 10-4-17_31.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 1; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 2-2-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Crawford 12-15-3 (34-31).
A_21,496 (19,717). T_2:24.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Andrew Smith.
