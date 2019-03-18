Canucks-Blackhawks Sums

Vancouver 0 2 0 1—3 Chicago 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 31 (Kane), 19:25 (pp). Penalties_Schaller, VAN, (tripping), 5:23; Biega, VAN, (hooking), 18:55.

Second Period_2, Vancouver, Edler 8 (Horvat), 0:53 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Granlund 10 (Boeser, Pettersson), 6:22. Penalties_Kruger, CHI, (interference), 0:49.

Third Period_4, Chicago, Gustafsson 14 (Kane, Keith), 16:47. Penalties_Boeser, VAN, (holding stick), 14:17.

Overtime_5, Vancouver, Horvat 25 (Edler), 0:16. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-11-11-1_34. Chicago 10-4-17_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 1; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 2-2-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Crawford 12-15-3 (34-31).

A_21,496 (19,717). T_2:24.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Andrew Smith.

