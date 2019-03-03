Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Golden Knights Sum

March 3, 2019 6:39 pm
 
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
Vegas 0 3 0—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty 21 (Stastny, Schmidt), 5:42. 2, Vegas, Carpenter 5 (Theodore, Bellemare), 8:21. 3, Vegas, Smith 13 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 18:54.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-8-5_19. Vegas 16-22-10_48.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 0; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 23-19-8 (48 shots-45 saves). Vegas, Fleury 32-19-5 (19-19).

A_18,303 (17,367). T_2:25.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Jesse Marquis.

