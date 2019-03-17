Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Stars Sum

March 17, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Vancouver 2 0 0 0—3
Dallas 0 1 1 0—2
Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Vancouver, Schaller 1 (Beagle), 0:52. 2, Vancouver, Schaller 2 (Pettersson, Boeser), 10:53.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Benn 26 (Nichushkin, Polak), 19:38.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Fedun 4 (Klingberg, Radulov), 16:10.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (Pettersson NG, Boeser NG, Pearson NG, Leivo G), Dallas 0 (Seguin NG, Radulov NG, Benn NG, Hintz NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-11-3-3_27. Dallas 15-12-14-5_46.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 26-20-9 (46 shots-44 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 13-15-4 (27-25).

A_18,125 (18,532). T_2:45.

Referees_Tim Peel, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brad Kovachik.

