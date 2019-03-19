Capitals-Devils Sum

|Washington
|1
|3
|0—4
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 12 (Dowd, Connolly), 2:52. 2, New Jersey, Agostino 6, 19:59.
Second Period_3, Washington, Connolly 20 (Hagelin, Djoos), 5:57. 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 19 (Vrana), 12:16. 5, Washington, Wilson 21 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 13:28.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Washington 4-9-9_22. New Jersey 7-5-9_21.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 16-5-3 (21 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 7-9-0 (22-18).
A_14,815 (16,514). T_2:20.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.