The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Capitals-Devils Sum

March 19, 2019 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
Washington 1 3 0—4
New Jersey 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Washington, Burakovsky 12 (Dowd, Connolly), 2:52. 2, New Jersey, Agostino 6, 19:59.

Second Period_3, Washington, Connolly 20 (Hagelin, Djoos), 5:57. 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 19 (Vrana), 12:16. 5, Washington, Wilson 21 (Ovechkin, Backstrom), 13:28.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-9-9_22. New Jersey 7-5-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 16-5-3 (21 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 7-9-0 (22-18).

A_14,815 (16,514). T_2:20.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.

