Capitals-Flyers Sum

Washington 2 3 0—5 Philadelphia 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 19 (Ovechkin, Orlov), 5:55. 2, Washington, Connolly 17 (Hagelin, Niskanen), 14:16.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 46 (Backstrom, Carlson), 2:32 (pp). 4, Washington, Burakovsky 10 (Orlov, Boyd), 4:18. 5, Washington, Backstrom 16 (Jensen, Vrana), 5:37. 6, Philadelphia, Myers 1 (Giroux, Couturier), 19:48.

Third Period_7, Philadelphia, Giroux 20 (Lindblom, Couturier), 0:10. 8, Philadelphia, Laughton 10 (MacDonald, Raffl), 7:48.

Shots on Goal_Washington 15-10-10_35. Philadelphia 7-9-14_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 25-16-4 (30 shots-27 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 9-8-1 (19-15), Talbot 11-15-3 (16-15).

A_19,232 (19,543). T_2:23.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Libor Suchanek.

