Capitals-Flyers Sums

Washington 2 2 1—5 Philadelphia 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 18 (Carlson, Kempny), 2:53. 2, Washington, Eller 11 (Connolly, Hagelin), 9:30. Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (interference), 19:00.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 21 (Gostisbehere), 1:03. 4, Washington, Connolly 19 (Hagelin), 8:43. 5, Washington, Wilson 20 (Orlov, Kuznetsov), 9:48. 6, Philadelphia, Laughton 12 (Hagg, Hartman), 12:22. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, (holding), 5:06; Raffl, PHI, (holding), 19:00.

Third Period_7, Washington, Kuznetsov 18 (Kempny, Ovechkin), 17:34. Penalties_Raffl, PHI, (hooking), 5:57; Kuznetsov, WSH, (tripping), 6:33; Backstrom, WSH, (hooking), 9:06; Jensen, WSH, (interference), 11:41.

Shots on Goal_Washington 11-14-7_32. Philadelphia 5-9-10_24.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 27-17-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 13-9-1 (31-27).

A_19,475 (19,543). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Darren Gibbs.

