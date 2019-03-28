Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

Washington 1 0 2—3 Carolina 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 22 (Williams, Aho), 4:31. 2, Washington, Connolly 22 (Orpik), 5:13. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Foegele 8 (Faulk, Pesce), 12:30. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (tripping), 16:01.

Third Period_4, Washington, Vrana 23 (Djoos, Kuznetsov), 1:35. 5, Washington, Dowd 7 (Jensen), 15:04. Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (tripping), 15:45.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-9-4_20. Carolina 5-11-10_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 30-19-5 (26 shots-24 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 19-10-2 (20-17).

A_14,680 (18,680). T_2:19.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.