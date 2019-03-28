Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

March 28, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 1 0 2—3
Carolina 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 22 (Williams, Aho), 4:31. 2, Washington, Connolly 22 (Orpik), 5:13. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Foegele 8 (Faulk, Pesce), 12:30. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (tripping), 16:01.

Third Period_4, Washington, Vrana 23 (Djoos, Kuznetsov), 1:35. 5, Washington, Dowd 7 (Jensen), 15:04. Penalties_Orpik, WSH, (tripping), 15:45.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-9-4_20. Carolina 5-11-10_26.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Carolina 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 30-19-5 (26 shots-24 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 19-10-2 (20-17).

A_14,680 (18,680). T_2:19.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.