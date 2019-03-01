Capitals-Islanders Sum

Washington 0 0 3—3 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Kuhnhackl 4, 2:43.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Washington, Vrana 19 (Backstrom, Kempny), 3:26. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 45 (Oshie, Kuznetsov), 4:34 (pp). 4, Washington, Oshie 21, 18:32.

Shots on Goal_Washington 12-7-10_29. N.Y. Islanders 9-4-8_21.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 23-16-4 (21 shots-20 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 17-10-2 (28-26).

A_13,971 (16,234). T_2:32.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.