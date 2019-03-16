Capitals-Lightning Sum

Washington 1 1 1—3 Tampa Bay 3 0 3—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 26 (Kucherov, Point), 8:35. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 14, 10:33. 3, Washington, Carlson 12 (Kuznetsov), 12:06. 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 15 (Cirelli, Joseph), 15:56.

Second Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 47 (Carlson, Oshie), 7:33 (pp).

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Cernak 4 (McDonagh, Palat), 2:45. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 48 (Orlov, Connolly), 12:56. 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 16 (Kucherov), 19:13. 9, Tampa Bay, Gourde 19 (Hedman, Erne), 19:58.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-13-12_34. Tampa Bay 16-5-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 27-18-4 (33 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 34-8-4 (34-31).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:40.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.

