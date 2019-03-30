Capitals-Lightning Sum

Washington 3 1 2—6 Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 20 (Wilson, Djoos), 7:24. 2, Washington, Oshie 24 (Hagelin, Jensen), 10:45. 3, Washington, Oshie 25 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 16:00 (pp).

Second Period_4, Washington, Backstrom 21 (Orlov, Stephenson), 7:53. 5, Tampa Bay, Miller 13 (McDonagh, Sergachev), 17:25.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 28, 3:36. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 50 (Backstrom, Oshie), 14:35. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 51 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 16:15 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 39 (Miller, Sergachev), 19:32 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-15-7_35. Tampa Bay 5-9-14_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 5; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 31-19-5 (28 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 37-10-4 (35-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Jonny Murray.

