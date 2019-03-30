Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Lightning Sum

March 30, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 3 1 2—6
Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 20 (Wilson, Djoos), 7:24. 2, Washington, Oshie 24 (Hagelin, Jensen), 10:45. 3, Washington, Oshie 25 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 16:00 (pp).

Second Period_4, Washington, Backstrom 21 (Orlov, Stephenson), 7:53. 5, Tampa Bay, Miller 13 (McDonagh, Sergachev), 17:25.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 28, 3:36. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 50 (Backstrom, Oshie), 14:35. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 51 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 16:15 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 39 (Miller, Sergachev), 19:32 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-15-7_35. Tampa Bay 5-9-14_28.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 5; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 31-19-5 (28 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 37-10-4 (35-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.