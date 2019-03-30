Capitals-Lightning Sums

Washington 3 1 2—6 Tampa Bay 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 20 (Wilson, Djoos), 7:24. 2, Washington, Oshie 24 (Hagelin, Jensen), 10:45. 3, Washington, Oshie 25 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 16:00 (pp). Penalties_Vasilevskiy, TB, served by Gourde, (tripping), 0:21; Gourde, TB, (high sticking), 14:12.

Second Period_4, Washington, Backstrom 21 (Orlov, Stephenson), 7:53. 5, Tampa Bay, Miller 13 (McDonagh, Sergachev), 17:25. Penalties_Coburn, TB, (boarding), 9:31; Wilson, WSH, (high sticking), 13:44.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 28, 3:36. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 50 (Backstrom, Oshie), 14:35. 8, Washington, Ovechkin 51 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 16:15 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 39 (Miller, Sergachev), 19:32 (pp). Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (high sticking), 0:47; Cirelli, TB, Major (fighting), 9:26; Orpik, WSH, Major (fighting), 9:26; Orpik, WSH, served by Ovechkin, (roughing), 9:26; Cernak, TB, Major (fighting), 12:13; Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 12:13; Kucherov, TB, (tripping), 15:30; Dowd, WSH, (hooking), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-15-7_35. Tampa Bay 5-9-14_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 5; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 31-19-5 (28 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 37-10-4 (35-29).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Jonny Murray.

