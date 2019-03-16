Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Lightning Sums

March 16, 2019 9:51 pm
 
Washington 1 1 1—3
Tampa Bay 3 0 3—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 26 (Kucherov, Point), 8:35. 2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 14, 10:33. 3, Washington, Carlson 12 (Kuznetsov), 12:06. 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 15 (Joseph, Cirelli), 15:56. Penalties_Palat, TB, (high sticking), 17:13; Wilson, WSH, (hooking), 18:41; Connolly, WSH, (holding), 18:53.

Second Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 47 (Oshie, Carlson), 7:33 (pp). Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (interference), 5:59; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 14:42; McDonagh, TB, (roughing), 18:49.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Cernak 4 (McDonagh, Palat), 2:45. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 48 (Connolly, Orlov), 12:56. 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 16 (Kucherov), 19:13. 9, Tampa Bay, Gourde 19 (Erne, Hedman), 19:58. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (holding), 4:10; Palat, TB, (tripping), 14:22; Cernak, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:46; Wilson, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:46.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-13-11_33. Tampa Bay 16-5-14_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 27-18-4 (33 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 34-8-4 (33-30).

A_19,092 (19,092). Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Greg Devorski.

