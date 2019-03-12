Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Penguins Sum

March 12, 2019 10:17 pm
 
Washington 1 1 1—3
Pittsburgh 0 3 2—5

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 20 (Backstrom, Oshie), 19:27.

Second Period_2, Washington, Vrana 21 (Oshie, Orlov), 10:24. 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 35 (McCann), 12:37. 4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 32 (Schultz), 13:24. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 33 (Kessel, Malkin), 14:25 (pp).

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 23 (Malkin, Schultz), 11:56 (pp). 7, Washington, Carlson 11 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 14:02 (pp). 8, Pittsburgh, McCann 17, 19:04.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-15-17_41. Pittsburgh 9-12-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 2 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 26-17-4 (29 shots-25 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 24-11-3 (41-38).

A_18,640 (18,387). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons.

