Capitals-Rangers Sums

Washington 2 0 0 0—3 N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0—2 Washington won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 11 (Kreider), 0:45. 2, Washington, Hagelin 3 (Orpik, Eller), 2:03. 3, Washington, Burakovsky 9 (Boyd, Dowd), 10:02. Penalties_Jensen, WSH, (hooking), 14:48; DeAngelo, NYR, (hooking), 15:58; Chytil, NYR, (high sticking), 18:29.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 13 (DeAngelo, Chytil), 14:20. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (hooking), 18:54.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (kneeing), 7:02; Smith, NYR, (hooking), 15:46.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Washington 3 (Oshie G, Kuznetsov NG, Backstrom G, Ovechkin G), N.Y. Rangers 2 (Shattenkirk G, Zibanejad NG, DeAngelo G, Chytil NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-20-8-2_39. N.Y. Rangers 11-7-4-2_24.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 24-16-4 (24 shots-22 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 10-10-2 (39-37).

A_17,517 (18,006). T_2:42.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.

