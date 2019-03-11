Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 3 1 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 2 1 T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Carlson rf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 1 2 Ju.Soto lf 3 0 2 1 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0 Schrock 3b 1 0 0 0 Rynolds pr 1 1 1 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 J.Hover rp 1 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 Sverino c 1 0 1 0 Rbinson ss 3 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 1 1 0 H.Jones rf 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 3 0 1 1 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Schrzer sp 2 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 31 3 7 3

Washington 100 000 100—2 St. Louis 003 000 00x—3

E_Zimmerman (1). LOB_Washington 4, St. Louis 5. 2B_Turner (3), Rendon (1), Severino (4), Goldschmidt (2). CS_Reynolds (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Scherzer L, 0-2 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 2 Hoover BS, 0-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Suero BS, 4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 St. Louis Flaherty W, 1-1 BS, 0-3 5 3 1 1 1 5 Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brebbia H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 Woodford S, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Suero.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:34. A_5,991

