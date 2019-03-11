Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

March 11, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 3 1 0 0
Wi.Difo ss 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 2 1
T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Carlson rf 1 0 0 0
Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 0 1 2
Ju.Soto lf 3 0 2 1 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 1 0
Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
A.Rndon 3b 3 0 1 0 Schrock 3b 1 0 0 0
Rynolds pr 1 1 1 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0
Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0
J.Hover rp 1 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 0
Sverino c 1 0 1 0 Rbinson ss 3 0 0 0
B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 1 1 0
H.Jones rf 1 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 3 0 1 1
M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0
Schrzer sp 2 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
Washington 100 000 100—2
St. Louis 003 000 00x—3

E_Zimmerman (1). LOB_Washington 4, St. Louis 5. 2B_Turner (3), Rendon (1), Severino (4), Goldschmidt (2). CS_Reynolds (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer L, 0-2 5 1-3 6 3 3 1 2
Hoover BS, 0-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suero BS, 4-7 1 1 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Flaherty W, 1-1 BS, 0-3 5 3 1 1 1 5
Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brebbia H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Woodford S, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Suero.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Greg Gibson.

Advertisement

T_2:34. A_5,991

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.