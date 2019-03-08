Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

March 8, 2019 3:51 pm
 
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Rbles cf 3 0 2 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 1 0
Agustin lf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 3 0 1 0 Y.Mlina dh 2 1 1 0
Kieboom 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna ph 2 0 0 0
M.Adams 1b 3 1 1 1 Mrtinez lf 3 1 1 1
Sverino c 2 0 1 0 R.Rvelo 1b 3 0 1 1
Ja.Noll 3b 3 1 1 1 Wieters c 3 0 2 1
Kieboom 2b 1 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 3 0 0 0 Y.Munoz ss 3 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 3 0 1 0
Wi.Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Edman 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez ss 3 0 1 0
H.Jones cf 1 0 0 0
B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0
Rhnsmth rf 1 0 1 0
Rynolds dh 4 0 2 0
Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 29 3 7 3
Washington 200 000 000—2
St. Louis 300 000 00x—3

DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 10, St. Louis 2. 2B_Suzuki (1), Severino (3), Fowler (1), Martinez (2). HR_Adams (2), Noll (2). CS_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L, 0-1 4 6 3 3 0 0
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ross 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rainey BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Williams S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Wacha W, 1-1 4 6 2 2 0 2
Brebbia H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miller H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mayers H, 1 2 1 0 0 2 2
Meisinger S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Javerro January; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:19. A_6,053

