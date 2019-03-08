Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

|Washington
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Agustin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Szuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Mlina dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kieboom 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Ozuna ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Rvelo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ja.Noll 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Kieboom 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Edman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|H.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|B.Snydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Rhnsmth rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Rynolds dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|Washington
|200
|000
|000—2
|St. Louis
|300
|000
|00x—3
DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 10, St. Louis 2. 2B_Suzuki (1), Severino (3), Fowler (1), Martinez (2). HR_Adams (2), Noll (2). CS_Robles (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin L, 0-1
|4
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Wacha W, 1-1
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brebbia H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Meisinger S, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Javerro January; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:19. A_6,053
