Cardinals 3, Nationals 2

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Rbles cf 3 0 2 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 1 0 Agustin lf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 3 0 1 0 Y.Mlina dh 2 1 1 0 Kieboom 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna ph 2 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 3 1 1 1 Mrtinez lf 3 1 1 1 Sverino c 2 0 1 0 R.Rvelo 1b 3 0 1 1 Ja.Noll 3b 3 1 1 1 Wieters c 3 0 2 1 Kieboom 2b 1 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Stvnson lf 3 0 0 0 Y.Munoz ss 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 3 0 1 0 Wi.Difo 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Edman 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez ss 3 0 1 0 H.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0 Rhnsmth rf 1 0 1 0 Rynolds dh 4 0 2 0 Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 29 3 7 3

Washington 200 000 000—2 St. Louis 300 000 00x—3

DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 10, St. Louis 2. 2B_Suzuki (1), Severino (3), Fowler (1), Martinez (2). HR_Adams (2), Noll (2). CS_Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Corbin L, 0-1 4 6 3 3 0 0 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ross 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rainey BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Williams S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Wacha W, 1-1 4 6 2 2 0 2 Brebbia H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Miller H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mayers H, 1 2 1 0 0 2 2 Meisinger S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Javerro January; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:19. A_6,053

