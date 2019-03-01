Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 4, Astros 4

March 1, 2019 9:21 pm
 
St. Louis Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 To.Kemp cf 3 0 2 0
T.Edman ss 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson pr 2 1 0 0
Mrtinez rf 3 0 0 0 M.Straw rf 5 2 2 0
S.Hurst cf 1 1 1 1 Reddick lf 2 0 1 0
P.DJong ss 3 0 1 0 D.Fsher lf 2 1 0 0
A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0 C.Crrea dh 3 0 1 1
M.Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Ritchie ph 0 0 0 0
Mendoza ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0
O’Neill lf 2 2 1 1 AJ.Reed ph 1 0 0 1
Carlson lf 1 0 0 0 T.White 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Gyrko 3b 1 0 0 0 Myfield pr 1 0 0 0
Schrock 3b 2 0 1 0 M.Stssi c 3 0 2 2
Ko.Wong 2b 2 1 0 0 Rbinson c 1 0 0 0
R.Urias 2b 2 0 1 0 Tanielu 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Rvelo 1b 4 0 1 1 J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Hdson c 2 0 1 1 De Goti ss 4 0 0 0
Knizner c 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 34 4 9 4
St. Louis 020 000 110—4
Houston 100 030 000—4

DP_St. Louis 1, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Houston 8. 2B_DeJong (1), Correa (2). 3B_Reddick (1). HR_Hurst (1), O’Neill (2). SB_Wong (2), Straw (2). SF_Reed (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gant 3 4 1 1 0 1
Jones H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Miller BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Beck 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0
Meisinger 1 0 0 0 0 0
Webb 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 0
McCurry 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Emanuel 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Sneed 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Miller (White).

WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Javerro January; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:06. A_3,991

