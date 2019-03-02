Cardinals 4, Marlins 3

|Miami
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Edman 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Prado 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Rvera pr
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C.Pnder pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Brien rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Serra pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Rbinson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trunfel pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S.Othmn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arzrena lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Is.Diaz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fr.Pena c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Marrero 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Au.Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Berti lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Glloway pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Hrrison cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Miami
|000
|002
|010—3
|St. Louis
|110
|000
|02x—4
E_Brice (1), Dean (1), Leone (1), Edman 2 (2). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Miami 6, St. Louis 8. 2B_Edman (1), Martinez (1), Sosa (2). 3B_Arozarena (1). SB_Pinder (1). CS_Diaz (1). SF_Rivera (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Urena
|2 1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Brice
|BS, 0-1
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brigham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallen L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Wacha
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Layne
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hauschild
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodford W, 1-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by_Gallen (Munoz).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:59. A_5,638
