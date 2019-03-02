Cardinals 4, Marlins 3

Miami St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn dh 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Mller ph 1 1 0 0 T.Edman 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Prado 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 1 0 G.Coper 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Baker 1b 1 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 1 0 1 0 Y.Rvera pr 0 1 0 1 C.Pnder pr 1 0 0 0 O’Brien rf 2 0 1 0 M.Ozuna dh 3 0 0 1 M.Serra pr 1 0 0 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rddle ss 3 0 1 2 Rbinson ss 4 0 0 0 Machado pr 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz cf 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Trunfel pr 0 1 0 0 S.Othmn c 1 0 0 0 Arzrena lf 4 2 2 0 Is.Diaz 2b 0 0 0 0 Fr.Pena c 3 0 2 1 Marrero 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez c 1 0 1 2 Au.Dean lf 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Berti lf 1 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 1 0 Glloway pr 0 1 0 0 Hrrison cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 32 4 9 4

Miami 000 002 010—3 St. Louis 110 000 02x—4

E_Brice (1), Dean (1), Leone (1), Edman 2 (2). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Miami 6, St. Louis 8. 2B_Edman (1), Martinez (1), Sosa (2). 3B_Arozarena (1). SB_Pinder (1). CS_Diaz (1). SF_Rivera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Urena 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 3 Brice BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Romo 1 0 0 0 1 2 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 0 Brigham 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gallen L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 St. Louis Wacha 3 0 0 0 1 4 Shreve H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Leone H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 Layne BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 2 1 Hauschild 1 0 0 0 0 0 Woodford W, 1-0 2 0 1 0 2 2

HBP_by_Gallen (Munoz).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:59. A_5,638

