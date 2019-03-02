Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 4, Marlins 3

March 2, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Miami St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grndrsn dh 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 3 0 0 0
B.Mller ph 1 1 0 0 T.Edman 3b 1 0 1 0
M.Prado 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 1 1 0
G.Coper 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Baker 1b 1 0 0 0
Andrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 1 0 1 0
Y.Rvera pr 0 1 0 1 C.Pnder pr 1 0 0 0
O’Brien rf 2 0 1 0 M.Ozuna dh 3 0 0 1
M.Serra pr 1 0 0 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0
J.Rddle ss 3 0 1 2 Rbinson ss 4 0 0 0
Machado pr 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz cf 2 0 0 0
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Trunfel pr 0 1 0 0
S.Othmn c 1 0 0 0 Arzrena lf 4 2 2 0
Is.Diaz 2b 0 0 0 0 Fr.Pena c 3 0 2 1
Marrero 2b 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez c 1 0 1 2
Au.Dean lf 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa 2b 4 0 1 0
J.Berti lf 1 0 0 0
Holaday c 2 0 1 0
Glloway pr 0 1 0 0
Hrrison cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 32 4 9 4
Miami 000 002 010—3
St. Louis 110 000 02x—4

E_Brice (1), Dean (1), Leone (1), Edman 2 (2). DP_Miami 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Miami 6, St. Louis 8. 2B_Edman (1), Martinez (1), Sosa (2). 3B_Arozarena (1). SB_Pinder (1). CS_Diaz (1). SF_Rivera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Urena 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 3
Brice BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Romo 1 0 0 0 1 2
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brigham 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gallen L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2
St. Louis
Wacha 3 0 0 0 1 4
Shreve H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leone H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0
Layne BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 2 1
Hauschild 1 0 0 0 0 0
Woodford W, 1-0 2 0 1 0 2 2

HBP_by_Gallen (Munoz).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:59. A_5,638

