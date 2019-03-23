Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 4, Nationals 4

March 23, 2019 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
St. Louis Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rbinson ss 5 1 0 0 T.Trner ss 1 0 0 0
D.Fwler rf 4 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 3 0 0 0
Carlson rf 0 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 1 0
Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 1 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 1 1
O’Neill lf 5 1 4 1 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0
Wieters c 3 0 1 0 M.Adams dh 3 1 1 1
Fr.Pena c 1 0 0 0 A.Upshw ph 1 0 0 0
Y.Munoz cf 4 0 1 0 K.Szuki c 3 0 1 0
T.Edman 2b 3 0 0 0 Kieboom ph 1 0 1 0
Schrock 3b 3 1 2 1 Stvnson rf 3 0 0 0
Mikolas sp 1 1 1 2 Ja.Noll 1b 4 1 1 0
S.Hurst ph 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo 2b 3 1 0 0
N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 2 2
Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Collier cf 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 33 4 9 4
St. Louis 120 001 000—4
Washington 022 000 000—4

E_Stevenson (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 10, Washington 6. 2B_O’Neill (4), Schrock (2), Soto (4), Suzuki (2), Robles (2). HR_Mikolas (1), Rendon (4), Adams (4). SB_Carlson (1), Mendoza (1), Turner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas 3 6 4 4 2 2
Hudson 6 3 0 0 2 3
Washington
Strasburg 5 2-3 8 4 3 0 9
Williams 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 2 0
Miller 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Miller (Carlson).

WP_Mikolas.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:47. A_6,195

