Cardinals 4, Nationals 4

St. Louis Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Rbinson ss 5 1 0 0 T.Trner ss 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 4 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 3 0 0 0 Carlson rf 0 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 1 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ss 1 0 0 0 Mendoza 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 1 1 O’Neill lf 5 1 4 1 Hrnndez lf 2 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 1 0 M.Adams dh 3 1 1 1 Fr.Pena c 1 0 0 0 A.Upshw ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz cf 4 0 1 0 K.Szuki c 3 0 1 0 T.Edman 2b 3 0 0 0 Kieboom ph 1 0 1 0 Schrock 3b 3 1 2 1 Stvnson rf 3 0 0 0 Mikolas sp 1 1 1 2 Ja.Noll 1b 4 1 1 0 S.Hurst ph 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo 2b 3 1 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 2 0 2 2 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Collier cf 2 0 1 0 Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 33 4 9 4

St. Louis 120 001 000—4 Washington 022 000 000—4

E_Stevenson (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 10, Washington 6. 2B_O’Neill (4), Schrock (2), Soto (4), Suzuki (2), Robles (2). HR_Mikolas (1), Rendon (4), Adams (4). SB_Carlson (1), Mendoza (1), Turner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Mikolas 3 6 4 4 2 2 Hudson 6 3 0 0 2 3 Washington Strasburg 5 2-3 8 4 3 0 9 Williams 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Rosenthal 1 1 0 0 2 0 Miller 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Miller (Carlson).

WP_Mikolas.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:47. A_6,195

