Cardinals 4, Nationals 4

|St. Louis
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rbinson ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Fwler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|O’Neill lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fr.Pena c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Upshw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Szuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Stvnson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mikolas sp
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Ja.Noll 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Hurst ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|N.Grman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|St. Louis
|120
|001
|000—4
|Washington
|022
|000
|000—4
E_Stevenson (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Washington 2. LOB_St. Louis 10, Washington 6. 2B_O’Neill (4), Schrock (2), Soto (4), Suzuki (2), Robles (2). HR_Mikolas (1), Rendon (4), Adams (4). SB_Carlson (1), Mendoza (1), Turner (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Mikolas
|3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Hudson
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Washington
|Strasburg
|5 2-3
|8
|4
|3
|0
|9
|Williams
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rosenthal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Miller (Carlson).
WP_Mikolas.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:47. A_6,195
