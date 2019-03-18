Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 4, Phillies 1

March 18, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Philadelphia St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 Y.Munoz 3b 4 1 0 0
G.Petit 2b 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 2
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 4 0 2 1
Rbinson cf 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0
Altherr rf 2 0 1 0 O’Neill rf 3 1 1 1
Haseley rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0
Wlliams lf 3 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 4 0 1 0
L.Adams lf 1 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 4 0 0 0
D.Czens dh 4 0 0 0 D.Hdson sp 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0
G.Ngepe ss 0 1 0 0 Carlson ph 1 1 1 0
Plouffe 1b 4 0 1 0
D.Btera c 3 0 1 0
Brantly c 1 0 0 0
Gsselin 3b 4 0 1 1
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 8 4
Philadelphia 000 000 001—1
St. Louis 010 020 10x—4

E_Petit (2), Munoz (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Butera (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), O’Neill (5). SB_Williams (1), Robinson (3). CS_Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin L, 1-1 5 4 3 2 1 3
Pazos S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rios S, 4-4 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Bleich 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Hudson W, 2-0 5 4 0 0 1 8
Shreve H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1
Brebbia H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hicks 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Eflin (Molina).

Umpires_Home, Javerro January; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:50. A_7,666

