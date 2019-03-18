Cardinals 4, Phillies 1

Philadelphia St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 Y.Munoz 3b 4 1 0 0 G.Petit 2b 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 1 2 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 4 0 2 1 Rbinson cf 1 0 0 0 M.Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 Altherr rf 2 0 1 0 O’Neill rf 3 1 1 1 Haseley rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 3 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 4 0 1 0 L.Adams lf 1 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 4 0 0 0 D.Czens dh 4 0 0 0 D.Hdson sp 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0 G.Ngepe ss 0 1 0 0 Carlson ph 1 1 1 0 Plouffe 1b 4 0 1 0 D.Btera c 3 0 1 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0 Gsselin 3b 4 0 1 1 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 4 8 4

Philadelphia 000 000 001—1 St. Louis 010 020 10x—4

E_Petit (2), Munoz (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Butera (1). HR_Goldschmidt (1), O’Neill (5). SB_Williams (1), Robinson (3). CS_Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Eflin L, 1-1 5 4 3 2 1 3 Pazos S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rios S, 4-4 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Bleich 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Hudson W, 2-0 5 4 0 0 1 8 Shreve H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 Brebbia H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reyes 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hicks 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Eflin (Molina).

Umpires_Home, Javerro January; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:50. A_7,666

