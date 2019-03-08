Cardinals 6, Astros 3

St. Louis Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Crpnter 3b 3 1 1 1 Mrsnick rf 3 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson rf 1 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 To.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Mendoza 1b 1 0 1 0 K.Tcker pr 1 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Montero 3b 0 0 0 0 T.Jones pr 2 0 0 0 O’Neill rf 3 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 C.Capel rf 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 Rbinson c 2 0 1 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Knizner dh 5 2 2 1 J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0 Carlson lf 3 1 1 2 Myfield 2b 2 1 1 0 S.Hurst cf 4 0 1 2 Je.Pena ss 1 1 0 0 J.Hdson c 3 0 0 0 De Goti ss 4 1 2 1 D.Ortga ph 1 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 33 3 5 1

St. Louis 000 310 020—6 Houston 000 021 000—3

E_Carpenter (1), DeJong (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Houston 9. 2B_Carlson (2), Hurst (1), De Goti (1). HR_Carpenter (3). SB_Mayfield (1).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Hudson W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 3 Cervenka 1 2 2 0 1 2 Ponce de Leon S, 1-1 4 2 1 1 4 4 Houston Cole 3 1 0 0 0 3 Harris L, 0-1 BS, 0-2 1-3 2 3 3 2 0 Devenski 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Whitley 3 2 1 1 1 6 Bostick 2 3 2 2 3 2

HBP_by_Hudson (Chirinos), Cole (DeJong).

WP_Cervenka, Whitley.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:06. A_4,005

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.