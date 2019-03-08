Cardinals 6, Astros 3

|St. Louis
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Crpnter 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mrsnick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dwson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|To.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Tcker pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Capel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rbinson c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|J.Rojas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Myfield 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S.Hurst cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|D.Ortga ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|310
|020—6
|Houston
|000
|021
|000—3
E_Carpenter (1), DeJong (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Houston 9. 2B_Carlson (2), Hurst (1), De Goti (1). HR_Carpenter (3). SB_Mayfield (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Hudson W, 1-0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cervenka
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Ponce de Leon S, 1-1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Houston
|Cole
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Harris L, 0-1 BS, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Devenski
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whitley
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Bostick
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
HBP_by_Hudson (Chirinos), Cole (DeJong).
WP_Cervenka, Whitley.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:06. A_4,005
