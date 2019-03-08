Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 6, Astros 3

March 8, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crpnter 3b 3 1 1 1 Mrsnick rf 3 0 0 0
Ed.Sosa pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson rf 1 0 0 0
P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 To.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 1 0 1 0 K.Tcker pr 1 0 0 0
Gldhmdt 1b 3 1 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
Montero 3b 0 0 0 0 T.Jones pr 2 0 0 0
O’Neill rf 3 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
C.Capel rf 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 1 0 Rbinson c 2 0 1 0
Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
Knizner dh 5 2 2 1 J.Rojas 2b 1 0 0 0
Carlson lf 3 1 1 2 Myfield 2b 2 1 1 0
S.Hurst cf 4 0 1 2 Je.Pena ss 1 1 0 0
J.Hdson c 3 0 0 0 De Goti ss 4 1 2 1
D.Ortga ph 1 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 33 3 5 1
St. Louis 000 310 020—6
Houston 000 021 000—3

E_Carpenter (1), DeJong (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Houston 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Houston 9. 2B_Carlson (2), Hurst (1), De Goti (1). HR_Carpenter (3). SB_Mayfield (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Hudson W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 0 3
Cervenka 1 2 2 0 1 2
Ponce de Leon S, 1-1 4 2 1 1 4 4
Houston
Cole 3 1 0 0 0 3
Harris L, 0-1 BS, 0-2 1-3 2 3 3 2 0
Devenski 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Whitley 3 2 1 1 1 6
Bostick 2 3 2 2 3 2

HBP_by_Hudson (Chirinos), Cole (DeJong).

WP_Cervenka, Whitley.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:06. A_4,005

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.